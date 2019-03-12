Eldon Helmick of Ocala, Florida (formerly of Sykesville) passed away in Ocala on Monday, March 4th, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan Helmick, and his children: Lisa Poole (& Jimmie) of Woodbine, Eve Helmick (& Marion Cockey) of Timonium, Adam Helmick (& Julie) of Sykesville, and Eldon Jr. "JR" (& Aimee) of Sykesville. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, March 16th, from 1:00-3:30 pm at the American Legion in Sykesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 12, 2019