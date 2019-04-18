Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Harris. View Sign

Eleanor Louise Harris, 83, of Hampstead, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home.Born May 22, 1935 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Shriver Coppage. She was the wife of Glenn Harris, Sr., her husband of 55 years."Nanny," as she was known, had worked for General Motors in Baltimore for over 15 years. She had also worked at Wal-Mart in Hampstead from the time it opened. She enjoyed playing bingo and helping with the annual carnival at Manchester Volunteer Fire Company.Surviving, in addition to her husband, are son, Glenn Harris, Jr. of Hampstead; grandchildren, Stephanie Maichle and her husband Joe of Newark, DE, Steven Harris of Manchester, and Amy Pretty of Emmitsburg; great-grandchildren, Landon Maichle and Brooklyn Harris; brothers, James Coppage, Jr. of Parkville, Donald Coppage of Berlin; and sister, Peggy Conner of Laurel, DE. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 12:00 noon until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. Interment will follow in Hampstead Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to either Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 416, Manchester, MD 21102.

Eleanor Louise Harris, 83, of Hampstead, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home.Born May 22, 1935 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Shriver Coppage. She was the wife of Glenn Harris, Sr., her husband of 55 years."Nanny," as she was known, had worked for General Motors in Baltimore for over 15 years. She had also worked at Wal-Mart in Hampstead from the time it opened. She enjoyed playing bingo and helping with the annual carnival at Manchester Volunteer Fire Company.Surviving, in addition to her husband, are son, Glenn Harris, Jr. of Hampstead; grandchildren, Stephanie Maichle and her husband Joe of Newark, DE, Steven Harris of Manchester, and Amy Pretty of Emmitsburg; great-grandchildren, Landon Maichle and Brooklyn Harris; brothers, James Coppage, Jr. of Parkville, Donald Coppage of Berlin; and sister, Peggy Conner of Laurel, DE. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 12:00 noon until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. Interment will follow in Hampstead Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to either Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 416, Manchester, MD 21102. Funeral Home Eline Funeral Home

934 S Main St

Hampstead , MD 21074

410-239-8163 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close