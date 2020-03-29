|
Eleanor Lorraine Myers, 59 of Westminster. Passed unexpectantly of Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home. She was born July 26, 1960 in Frederick, MD the daughter of Delano R. and the late Clara Bernice (Jones) Myers, Sr. Mrs. Myers was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, coloring books and watching her soap operas. Devoted mother of Tamala Clara Myers of Westminster, Dear Sister of Anthony Myers(Sharon) of Randallstown, Jerome Myers(Estelle) of Taneytown, Allen Myers(Diane)West Virginia, Tammy Abdullah(Rasheed) of Manchester, Barbara Hill(Carl) of West Virginia, Gwendolyn Ellis(Jerome), the late Delano Myers, Jr. and the late Rosetta Myers. Also survived by a great-uncle Egar Young of Frederick and best friend Ricky Clemons and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) all services will be PRIVATE. A LIVESTREAM will be available 12 PM Friday April 3, 2020 at www.burrier-queen.com online condolences may also be made on the website. Cards may be mailed to the family at 800 Crows Ct. 2B Westminster, MD 21158. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory 410-795-0300
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 29, 2020