Eleanor Shirley McClelland of Westminster passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Brightview Westminster Ridge.She was the wife of Dr. Ellis McClelland who predeceased her. She was the mother of the late Walter Edwards. She leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Stacey Edwards, and her two granddaughters, Olivia and Ashley Edwards. She was the sister of the late Walter Ballard who was her guardian and cared for her.Eleanor was a war baby born in 1944. She was raised in Pennsylvania, during her childhood she spent much of time at her grandparent's farm. She loved helping to care for the horses and the other farm animals.Eleanor was a kind and gentle soul always willing to help people with her compassionate heart. Eleanor was a registered nurse graduating from Howard Community College. She worked at the Springfield State Hospital where she met her husband, Dr. Ellis McClelland. The two fell in love and were married for 12 years. Eleanor and her husband enjoyed traveling to Bermuda and Canada.When Dr. McClelland retired from his practice, Eleanor left Springfield and went to work for The Carroll County Health Department. She was the Child Health Nurse for the community. Her duties included going to many schools in Carroll County and assisting the school nurses with student and community health needs. She went to many homes to help these families and assist them with all the available resources. Eleanor enjoyed going to concerts and plays and her favorite musical artist was Andrew Lloyd Weber. She was thrilled when she went to New York to see the Phantom of the Opera. Eleanor was avid traveler and went to Egypt and England. She enjoyed spending time with her 3 nurse friends as they traveled to New York City, Williamsburg, Longwood Gardens, Berkeley Springs and Cape May, New Jersey. Elanor enjoyed attending church every Sunday and participated in the Ladies Wednesday bible study. She was truly and animal lover which was in part to her childhood and being around them at her grandparents' farm.In addition to her activities Eleanor's favorite role was that of being a grandmother. She loved spending time with her two granddaughters Olivia and Ashley. She would take them out to eat and loved buying thing for them. Her eyes would sparkle whenever she talked about them!Eleanor also enjoyed shopping, eating dinner out with friends and going to various tea rooms. She loved her dogs and her 2 cats. She enjoyed taking her dogs for a walk when she lived at Parr's Ridge Condominium. She was well known in the Parr's Ridge community and would chat with many of the residents. Eleanor was diagnosed with Alzheimer's over 10 years ago and for the past 6 years she has been a resident at Brightview Westminster Ridge. She has received the very best medical care and was loved by all the staff. Family and friends are very grateful to the staff at Brightview for all their love, support and, thoughtfulness when caring for Eleanor. Eleanor was also a recipient of the services offered by Carroll Hospice as she neared the end of her life. Family and friends would also like to thank Carroll Hospice for their support during this time. Eleanor was a beautiful soul and we all know that she was welcomed in heaven with God's open arms. Eleanor will be missed by all, but we know that she is in a beautiful place where God will truly enjoy her delightful sense of humor, compassion for life, and love in her heart.The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15th at 11:00am at the funeral home with Carroll Hospice Chaplain, Nancy Ginsberg officiating. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery.Online condolences may be offered to the family at

