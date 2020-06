Or Copy this URL to Share

Eleanor W Snider born on May 22,1937 in Fredrick, MD, graduated from Westminster High School, died on June 24,2020 surrounded by her family. Born to Bob and Margaret Hough. Survived by her daughter, Anne Steward, brother, Joe (Gail) White, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.



