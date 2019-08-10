|
Elida L. Haarer, age 70, of Sykesville, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Copper Ridge in Sykesville. Born August 19, 1948 in Encinal, TX, she was the daughter of the late Juan B. Gomez, Jr. and Alicia Trevino Gomez. She was the wife of the late Ralph Haarer. Elida was a compassionate, hardworking and outgoing person. She enjoyed music, dancing, and crafts. She was known for loving shoes and the color purple. She especially loved spending time with her friends and family. Her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Bobby Baker; son, Gary Clark, Jr.; siblings, Terry Torres and husband Joseph, Carlos Gomez and wife Petra, Janie Gomez, Ricardo Gomez, Mike Gomez and wife Mary, and Juan Gomez and wife Sarah; grandchildren, Robert Baker, III, Garrett Baker, Crystal Davis and husband Ricky, Michelle Trombetta and husband Zach, Melissa Lankford, Cassidy Clark and Julianna Clark; 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11am. Interment to follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Carroll County Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019