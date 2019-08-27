|
Elinor Mae Everett, 97, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Carroll Lutheran Village Healthcare Center. Born February 7, 1922 in Oakmont, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. Siebart and Martha (Graff) Harding. Elinor or "Auntie" as she was known by many lived a full and interesting life and will be deeply missed. She worked for many years as secretary to the Dean of the University of MD, Dental School, and was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Baltimore. Surviving are her niece, Virginia Purvis of Westminster; 1 great-niece; 2 great-nephews; 3 great-great-nieces; and 1 great-great-nephew. She was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia L. and L. Arthur Fundis; niece and nephew-in-law, Ellen and Richard Spies; and nephew-in-law, Robert Purvis. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with the Rev. Dahl Drenning officiating. Burial will follow in Moreland Memorial Park in Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 27, 2019