1/1
Elizabeth Allen
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, September 25, 2020, Elizabeth Louise Allen (Betty), passed peacefully at her home in Sykesville. Born May 4, 1924, in Baltimore, Maryland, and raised in Woodlawn, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Arthur John and Elizabeth Smith Stalfort. She was the wife of the late Samuel Stewart Allen. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Anne Louise Allen and a nephew, John Stalfort. She is also survived by friends (who have become family) Lee and Wanda Cavey and family and Rick and Patti Fink and family. Betty always looked at the bright side of life and was a treasured friend to many. She was known for her thoughtfulness, kindness, as well as her positive attitude. Betty loved her pets and enjoyed needlework, puzzles, gardening, traveling and reading. Until about 10 years ago, she loved riding roller coasters. In typical Betty style, she has donated her body to the Anatomy Board in hopes of "helping mankind after my death". Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rape Crisis (Betty was a volunteer), at P.O. Box 1563, Westminster, MD 21158, or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved