On Friday, September 25, 2020, Elizabeth Louise Allen (Betty), passed peacefully at her home in Sykesville. Born May 4, 1924, in Baltimore, Maryland, and raised in Woodlawn, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Arthur John and Elizabeth Smith Stalfort. She was the wife of the late Samuel Stewart Allen. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Anne Louise Allen and a nephew, John Stalfort. She is also survived by friends (who have become family) Lee and Wanda Cavey and family and Rick and Patti Fink and family. Betty always looked at the bright side of life and was a treasured friend to many. She was known for her thoughtfulness, kindness, as well as her positive attitude. Betty loved her pets and enjoyed needlework, puzzles, gardening, traveling and reading. Until about 10 years ago, she loved riding roller coasters. In typical Betty style, she has donated her body to the Anatomy Board in hopes of "helping mankind after my death". Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rape Crisis (Betty was a volunteer), at P.O. Box 1563, Westminster, MD 21158, or a charity of your choice
.