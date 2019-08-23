|
Elizabeth Ann Griffith, age 77, of Sykesville passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born April 23, 1942, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Reese Wills and Cartha Charlton Wills. She was the loving wife of the late William John Griffith, Sr. who died in 2016. Elizabeth had been an insurance agent for many years. She enjoyed golfing, discussing political issues and camping and traveling. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, William J., Jr. and Sarah Griffith of Jacksonville, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and William Kaas, Jr. of Thurmont; brothers and sisters-in-law, Reese, Jr. and Ellie Wills, Chuck and Debbie Wills; sister and brother-in-law, Debi and Mack McDermott and grandchildren: Nick Griffith, Christina Kaas and William Kaas, III. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10am. Interment will follow in Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 23, 2019