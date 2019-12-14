|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Ann Manger, 88, of Pikesville, MD, formerly of Glyndon, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Brookdale of Pikesville. Born on January 16, 1931, in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Foster Donohue and Elizabeth Ann Gaulin Mitcheltree. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland Emerson Manger who passed away in 1984. Years ago, Betsy enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Glyndon. Surviving her are children: Beth Gourlay and husband Wayne, Todd Manger, Cathy Bosley and husband Joe, and Anne McManus and husband Bud, grandchildren: Elizabeth, Erik, Samantha, Steven, Mary, Todd, Patrick, Kathryn, and Caroline, great grandson: Will, and siblings: Judith Wheeler, Mary Catherine DePaula, and Emily Welsh. She was predeceased by children: Patrick Manger and Susan Manzitti, and a brother: Hugh Mitcheltree. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 16, from 3 – 5 and 7- 9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, at 10 am. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery, Reisterstown, MD. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 14, 2019
