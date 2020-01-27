Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Olivero. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 2901 Bloom Rd Finksburg , MD 21048 (410)-833-4100 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 2901 Bloom Rd Finksburg , MD 21048 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Eline Funeral Home 2901 Bloom Rd Finksburg , MD 21048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

After a long life filled with family and friends, Elizabeth Olivero of Westminster passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late George Olivero, devoted mother of Allan Elms and his wife Denise, Rich Elms and his wife Barbara, John Hulsey, and the late Jodie Elms. She is survived by her sister Mary Calp and husband James, and her brother Gary Tall. She has ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren that she adored. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and her cherished dog, Shadow. Each one of them brought great joy to her life. Lizz spent her early years in the southern mountainous region of West Virginia. She moved to Baltimore as a teenager, discovering the wonders of the big city in the early 1950's. Once she established her roots, she lovingly focused on raising her family. She treasured her time with family and newfound friends, building a safe and happy life for her children. She enjoyed sitting outside talking with neighbors on warm peaceful evenings, and loved her neighborhood and family cookouts. She later left the city, rejoining her countryside childhood roots in Westminster where she loved camping with family and friends and sharing fresh crabs her husband caught, while sitting around weaving stories. Lizz's face would brighten when family or friends would visit, treasuring each moment as precious gems. Lizz's passionate and loving nature will be missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her. We invite family and friends to a celebration of Lizz's life at Eline Funeral Home located in Finksburg at 2901 Bloom Rd. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6-8 PM, and to the funeral service at the same address on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Elizabeth's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at

After a long life filled with family and friends, Elizabeth Olivero of Westminster passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late George Olivero, devoted mother of Allan Elms and his wife Denise, Rich Elms and his wife Barbara, John Hulsey, and the late Jodie Elms. She is survived by her sister Mary Calp and husband James, and her brother Gary Tall. She has ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren that she adored. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and her cherished dog, Shadow. Each one of them brought great joy to her life. Lizz spent her early years in the southern mountainous region of West Virginia. She moved to Baltimore as a teenager, discovering the wonders of the big city in the early 1950's. Once she established her roots, she lovingly focused on raising her family. She treasured her time with family and newfound friends, building a safe and happy life for her children. She enjoyed sitting outside talking with neighbors on warm peaceful evenings, and loved her neighborhood and family cookouts. She later left the city, rejoining her countryside childhood roots in Westminster where she loved camping with family and friends and sharing fresh crabs her husband caught, while sitting around weaving stories. Lizz's face would brighten when family or friends would visit, treasuring each moment as precious gems. Lizz's passionate and loving nature will be missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her. We invite family and friends to a celebration of Lizz's life at Eline Funeral Home located in Finksburg at 2901 Bloom Rd. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6-8 PM, and to the funeral service at the same address on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Elizabeth's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.elinefuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close