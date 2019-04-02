Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Unkart, 75, of Baltimore, formerly of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Gilchrist Hospice Center in Towson. Born on March 21, 1944 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Mary Mae Wilson and Walter Thomas Ford. She was the wife of the late William Melville Unkart.She worked for 37 years as the Secretary for State Roads for the state of Maryland. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards.Surviving her are children: Kenneth Sheppard and Jeanne Funk, a stepson: Will Unkart, grandchildren: Amanda, Allison, Kyle, Nichoel, Tabitha, and Joey, great grandchildren: Hailey, Ryan, Leah, and Dana, a brother: Richard Ford, and sisters: Cheryl Chumley, Alma Grahe, and Barbara Sieminski.She was predeceased by a brother: W. Thomas Ford. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10-12 pm at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Interment is private.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 2, 2019