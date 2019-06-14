Elizabeth "Dolle" Brown Elizabeth Dolle Sellers Brown, 75 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Nova Springs in Finksburg, MD She was born January 16, 1944 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Robert Sellers and the late Elizabeth Sellers (nee Dolle). Dolle, as she was affectionately known by family and friends was 16 when she graduated from Western High School. She then attended Washington College and John's Hopkins University where she studied mathematics education. Dolle Taught mathematics at Arbutus Junior High, Catonsville, and Carroll Community Colleges before working for the Maryland State Department of Health and Human Services. Dolle was most passionate about rescuing aging dogs that would otherwise be hard to find a home for; she has rescued upwards of twenty-five dogs over the years. She was an avid supporter of the arts, Dolle enjoyed attending musical theater and opera performances, especially those her daughters and friends performed in. Dolle was a proud lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. Dolle is survived by her daughters Collen Brown & Lynette Casey & husband Ryan. Also survived by her grandchildren Jillian and Andrew Casey and her aunt Edith Kozma. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert D. Sellers. The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School) from 10 -11 AM at which time the Funeral Service will Start. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society 1601 Nicodemus Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com Published in Carroll County Times from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary