Passed away suddenly on April 5th 2020 in Falling Waters WV. Born on December, 3rd, 1985 in Sliver Spring MD to parents Robert Burton Jr and Deborah Rudy. She leaves behind three daughters Makayla Burton 14, Christina Ellis 12, and Cayden Ellis 11 of Clarksburg MD. Two sisters Angel and husband Ronnie White of Mount Airy MD, Tammy and husband Chris Mayne of Mount Airy MD. Brother Robert Burton III of Myrtle Beach SC. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews Bryan Conway Jr, Brandon Bruder, Haley Burton, Amber Warren, Joseph Warren III, and Ronnie, Robert, and Ryder White. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Burton Jr, Step father Gilbert Dale Rudy, and her beloved dogs Mary, and Kahlua. Due to Covid19 memorial arrangements will be made at a later time.



