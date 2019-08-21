Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Daisy Dunn. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Funeral service 12:00 PM Westminster Baptist Church 354 Crest Lane Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Daisy Dunn, 102, of Parkville passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Oak Crest Village. Born October 18, 1916 in Lancaster County, VA she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Daisy (Hutchings) Taylor. She was the wife of the late Frederick Thomas Dunn who passed away in 1977. A woman of strong faith, she was a member of the Baptist Church of Baltimore, Westminster Baptist Church and Forge Road Bible Chapel. She was a leader of the Carroll Lutheran Village Bible study, a member of the Christian Women's Club of Baltimore and the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved playing golf and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving are daughter Elizabeth Fredericka Dunn of Parkville; grandchildren Dr. John Andrew (Carol) Steers, Scott (Amy) Steers, Susan (Morris) Ellin, Mark (Darlene) Dunn, Susan (Paul) McGee, Thomas Scott III (Cindy) Dunn, Christina (Lee) Vanadestine, Rachel Dunn, Frederick (Janelle) Dunn and Jenny Kueppers; 17 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister Joan Neff of Florida and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Dunn was predeceased by her daughter Charlotte Steers, son Thomas Scott Dunn II, 5 sisters, 1 brother, 1 great-grandson and 1 great-granddaughter. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10 am until the start of the funeral service at 12 noon at Westminster Baptist Church, 354 Crest Lane, Westminster. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Carroll Community College Scholarship Fund, In memory of Charlotte Steers, 1601 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

