Elizabeth Eileen "Gooch" Boone, 68, of Littlestown, entered her eternal resting place on August 9, 2020. She was the wife of David R. Boone for 39 years. Born Aug 12, 1951 in Baltimore, Eileen was the daughter of the late Everett C. & Rosalie (Locascio) Nunley. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Roger L. Rhodes, Jr., Lisa M. Eckard and Amy M. Rhodes; sisters, Rosemary McKeever and Kathy Watson; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Eileen was predeceased by her parents and granddaughter, Brittney Rhodes. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store