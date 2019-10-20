Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth G. "Betty" Holland. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" G. Holland, 86, of Chambersburg, PA, and formerly of Westminster, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Lorien, Taneytown. Born on May 5, 1933 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Dollie M. Boyd Whitestone. She was the loving wife of the late George Walter Holland, her husband of 67 years who predeceased her on June 27, 2018. Betty loved watching football and baseball and playing bingo. She was a homemaker and devoted her life to raising her family. Surviving Betty are children George W. Holland of Westminster, Charles W. Holland and loving companion Michele Erwin of PA, and Wayne W. Holland and wife Beth of New Windsor, grandchildren Wayne, Shawn, Christine and Braden; step-granddaughters Morgan and Leah; sisters Ruth Brown of Timonium and Nancy Warns of Perry Hall; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by her siblings Robert Whitestone, Dollie Williams, and Albert Whitestone. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

