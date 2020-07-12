Elizabeth Jane Miller, age 94, of Sykesville, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sinai Hospital, Baltimore. Born August 26, 1925, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Cristian F. Mesmeringer and Margaret M. O'Connor Mesmeringer. She was the wife of the late Cyril Maude Miller who died in 2014. Elizabeth was a registered nurse many years ago and a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed quilting, golfing and painting in years past. She enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Diane Miller of Sykesville and Peter and Sharon Miller of Arnold; grandchildren: Michael J. Miller, Matthew D. Miller and wife Catherine and Mark C. Miller and great-grandchildren: Kristen and Kyle Miller. She was predeceased by siblings Cristian, Jr. and Margaret. Funeral services and interment will be private due to the current pandemic restrictions. Those desiring may make donations in her memory to St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784.



