Elizabeth Lynn "Betsy" Santos
1967 - 2020
Elizabeth Lynn "Betsy" Santos, 52, of Taneytown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence. Born December 3, 1967 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Dr. Milton and Ruzann Engnoth of Westminster. Betsy was a 1985 graduate of Westminster High School, and a graduate of Mount St. Mary's University with a Bachelor of English degree. Betsy was a devoted employee of her alma matter, and was currently employed at "The Mount", where she worked as an administrative assistant in the Career Development Center. Betsy had a well-known voice in the community- having been an on air radio personality for WTTR for several years; and currently worked part time at ROCKY 98.5 in Pennsylvania. She enjoyed reading, crafting, and taking family vacations to the beach. She loved her family and cherished the times spent with them. In addition to her parents she is survived by former husband Michael Santos of Frederick; daughter Grace Elizabeth Santos of Taneytown; siblings Laurie Thomas, Chris Engnoth, Eve Engnoth, and Andy Engnoth; and aunt Dr. Gloria L. Engnoth. She was predeceased by infant children Joseph and Mary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, with a visitation beginning at 10 am. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the church. Interment will be in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, 16330 Grotto Rd., Emmitsburg, 21727. Memorial contributions may made in Betsy's name to either the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, 16330 Grotto Rd., Emmitsburg, 21727 or the Lupus Foundation of America www.lupus.org. Services provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 24, 2020
Our most sincere sympathy,

Dr Sohaila Ali, Dr Robert Gordon and Staff
July 23, 2020
Betsy was very much the glue in our neighborhood family. We will all have our precious memories of her family. To Grace, your mother adored you. So unexpected losing our dear neighbor and friend. Will see you in heaven, as I know you are there smiling on us. With love, the Keels
Keels
Neighbor
