Elizabeth Mae Ayres, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born April 25, 1936 in Elkridge, she was the daughter of the late George Earl and Sarah Johnson Ayres. She was the loving wife of Thomas Milton Ayres Sr., whom she married on June 5, 1954 and would have shared 65 years of marriage. Elizabeth was a caring, kind, and enthusiastically social person. She enjoyed gardening, cleaning, shopping and was always stylish with a quick wit. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Surviving in addition to her husband are six children, eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one brother. The family will welcome friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 200 Main St., New Windsor, MD 21776

