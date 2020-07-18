Elizabeth "Libby" Mae Crehan Bayne, nee Raver, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at a group home with hospice care in Phoenix, Arizona, after suffering a massive stroke 40 days earlier. Born on April 3, 1929 in Owings Mills, Baltimore County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Wisner Raver and Mary Edith Raver, nee Badders. Libby lived in Chestnut Ridge in Baltimore County for all of her life until September 2013 when she needed care from her daughter Mary Martin Fox and son-in-law (now deceased) F. James Fox. She moved in with them to their home in Falcon, Colorado and they lived there until September 2015 when they moved to Anthem, Arizona for health reasons. Surviving her in addition to her daughter Mary are: grandson David Martin Fox and his wife Lori and great grandsons Christian James and Jesse David Fox of New River, AZ; step-grandson Charles J. Fox and his wife Kathy of Denver, CO, and daughter Jennifer Young, and her husband Caleb, and son Nicholas Fox and his fiancé Shayna Wacker; step-grandson Mark W. Fox and his wife Kim of Fairview, NC and daughter Samantha. Libby is also survived by step-daughter Marlene Moores and her husband Bob of Chestertown, MD; step-son Marvin Bayne and his wife Ellen of Westfield, NJ; step-grandchildren Brian Bayne and his wife Hilary, Jeffrey Bayne and his wife Ijeoma, Sheri Moores and her husband Scot Munroe, Jenny Watts and her husband Mark, Neil Moores and his wife Dana, and step-great grandchildren Clare and Brady Munroe, Mikaela Stephenson and Sean Watts, and Alana Cooper-Moores. Her siblings were the late Mary E. Koerner, John C. Raver and William J. Raver. Libby is survived by two sisters-in-law, Genevieve Melvin and Jowena Crehan as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews from the Raver, Koerner, Melvin, and Crehan families. "Aunt Libby" was known and loved by many, especially honored by her niece and Goddaughter Jody Hurley, who visited her often after she moved from Maryland. Also surviving her are Godsons Joey Kalinowski and Keith Melvin. Libby graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown, MD in 1946. She enjoyed playing basketball and field hockey at school. After high school, she worked at Montgomery Ward before marrying her first husband the late David Martin. Until her retirement in 1982, she worked for Bendix Field Engineering. There she met her second husband Joseph I. Crehan. They were married for 24 years until he suddenly passed away in 1988. In 1992, she married long-time friend, C. Milton Bayne, until he passed away in 2006. She was, since a very young girl, active at and dedicated to Grace Falls Road United Methodist Church (Reisterstown) until they closed the doors and then she continued to worship at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church (Timonium). When she moved to Colorado, she worshipped at Grace Community Church in Falcon; and in Arizona she attended Christ's Church of the Valley in Anthem. She was a faithful Christian and loved the Lord. Jesus took her home. Libby loved all of her family and was always there to help, to listen and to offer advice when asked. She was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the best anyone could have – a dedicated daughter and wife, as well as special aunt to many. She was loved and will be missed very much. A Celebratory Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Baltimore Chinese Baptist Church (formerly Grace Falls Road United Methodist Church) at 1804 Ridge Road, Reisterstown, Maryland, followed by burial at the Grace Falls Road Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Narrow Gate Ministries, 6080 Mach Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80918; or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201; or Grace Falls Road Cemetery Corporation, 5 Hedricks Court, Parkton, MD 21120.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store