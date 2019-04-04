Elizabeth Mae Masimore, 72, of Finksburg, passed away on April 3, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late Dolores and Frank Finke; beloved life partner of the late Josh Gill; devoted mother of Joe Follmeyer, III and his wife Sherry, Jim Follmeyer and his wife Tracy, Jerry Follmeyer and his wife Lynn; dear sister of Frank and Daniel Finke, Roselie Slorio, Mary Kubin, Lorretta Bartley and Kathleen Owens; loving grandmother of Joey and Brian Follmeyer, Krissy Ecker, Jerry Follmeyer, Jr., Brittany Follmeyer and Sierra Wean; treasured great grandmother of five. Family and friends will honor Elizabeth's life at Eline Funeral Home, Finksburg on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment Private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.elinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 4, 2019