Elizabeth Mae (Dewell) Shipley, 88 of Ocean View, DE formerly of Hoods Mills, MD Passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home. She was born September 28, 1931 in Hoods Mill, Carroll County Maryland the daughter of the late Edward and Alice May Patton Dewell. She was the Beloved wife of the late Millard Stuart Shipley. Surviving her are one child Thelma Anne Guzman and son-in-law Charles L. Guzman of Ocean View, DE and one grandson Charles Houston Guzman of Baltimore, MD She is preceded in death by sister Nellie Duvall of Westminster. Mrs. Shipley worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for 25 years at Parrott Materials, CO The family will receive friends at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM and at St. James United Methodist Church, 3000 Marston Rd. Westminster, MD 21157 from 9A M to 10 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with funeral services being held at 10:00 AM . Interment St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019