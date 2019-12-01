Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
3000 Marston Rd.
Westminster, MD
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James United Methodist Church
3000 Marston Rd.
Westminster, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James United Methodist Church
3000 Marston Rd.
Westminster, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Shipley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Mae Shipley


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Mae Shipley Obituary
Elizabeth Mae (Dewell) Shipley, 88 of Ocean View, DE formerly of Hoods Mills, MD Passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home. She was born September 28, 1931 in Hoods Mill, Carroll County Maryland the daughter of the late Edward and Alice May Patton Dewell. She was the Beloved wife of the late Millard Stuart Shipley. Surviving her are one child Thelma Anne Guzman and son-in-law Charles L. Guzman of Ocean View, DE and one grandson Charles Houston Guzman of Baltimore, MD She is preceded in death by sister Nellie Duvall of Westminster. Mrs. Shipley worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for 25 years at Parrott Materials, CO The family will receive friends at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM and at St. James United Methodist Church, 3000 Marston Rd. Westminster, MD 21157 from 9A M to 10 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with funeral services being held at 10:00 AM . Interment St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now