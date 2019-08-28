Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 4 photos Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Dixon "Dixie" Moss, 68, of Westminster, Maryland passed away on August 23rd, 2019 in Ocean City, Maryland after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on December 19th, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George F. Moss, Jr. and Marjorie E. Munson Moss. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelin C. Ferguson, sisters; Rebecca A. Russell (John) and Marlena J. Hodge (Robert); her grandchildren; cousins and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by children; Roderick K. Dolle, Marc J. Dolle and Danielle E. Dolle and siblings; Wayne D. Moss and Marjorie G. Chenoweth. She was a graduate of Catonsville High School and then went on to work in banking for over 30 years starting out as a bank teller, working her way to banking manager. After she left the banking world in Baltimore and moved to Carroll County, she worked at Montgomery Ward and The Human Services Program of Carroll County. During her retirement, she volunteered at Carroll Hospital Center where she thoroughly enjoyed working in the Candy Striper Gift Shop and at the main information desk. She also helped with the auxiliary's various fundraising events, including the book and uniform sales and assisted with other activities within the hospital. She went on to earn Carroll Hospital Center's, Employee of the Month in February 2015 for all of her hard work and dedication. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and crocheting and in her younger years she loved to dance. Keeping with Dixie's giving spirit, her remains were donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board for the advancement of science. A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Carroll Hospice or to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology.

