Elizabeth "Betty" Wray Hensley Souders, 90, a resident of Copper Ridge in Sykesville, formerly of Hagerstown, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020. Betty, born July 3, 1930, in Asheville, North Carolina, was the daughter of the late George Leslie and Mary Wray Hensley. Her father always said she was a "firecracker," and among other strengths, her wit, and Southern charm lit up the room, even on her 90 th birthday. Married twice, Betty was the wife of the late Wilson Russell York, and the late Howard Bernard Souders. Betty attended UNC at Greensboro, and graduated from Mars Hill University with a degree in business. She was employed by Carolina Power & Light, and CertainTeed Plastics, working in accounting, and as an executive administrative assistant. Betty's passion for food, and customer service were at the forefront in the 80s and 90s when she, and her late husband, operated the family owned, historic Nu-Wray Inn in Burnsville, NC. Betty's love for working hard continued through retirement when she took a position with Harry and David's, and shared her affinity for gourmet food and gifts for many years. Betty was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Hagerstown, and shared her talents through volunteering. Betty enjoyed all forms of music, singing, and playing the piano. Betty traveled extensively in her retirement, and she had a fondness for Alaska. She was an avid book reader, an excellent cook, and loved watching college basketball. More than anything, she loved any opportunity to entertain, and have the whole family together. Betty is survived by her children, and their spouses, Thomas York (son) of North Carolina, Julia (daughter) and Jim Goge of Maryland, and Mary (daughter) and Fred Seitz of Maryland; George Leslie (brother) and Nancy Hensley of Florida; grandchildren Nicole Happel (Brent), Alex Goge (Christa), Melissa Seitz, and Rachel Seitz; and great-grandson Grayson Happel, and many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.



