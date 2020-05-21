Elizabeth Yount, 87, of Finksburg, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Stella Maris Nursing Home. Born January 26, 1933 in Laurel, Maryland, she was the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Beall Jones. She was married for 59 years to Karl Yount, Jr. who passed away in 2011. Together they entered the Brethren Volunteer Service for 2 ½ years, volunteered for 18 years at SERRV in New Windsor, 10 years at meals on Wheels, and began the soup kitchen (Loaves and Fishes) at the Westminster Church of the Brethren. Elizabeth was an accomplished pianist and she also enjoyed traveling and gardening. Surviving are her 3 children, Mark Yount, Stephanie Koons, Rachel Andrews, and their families. She donated her body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, c/o the Westminster Church of the Brethren, 1 Park Place, Westminster, Maryland 21157. Checks can be written to the Westminster Church of the Brethren and please write "Yount memorial gift for L&F" on the memo line.



