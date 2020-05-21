Elizabeth Yount (Betsy) 87
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Yount, 87, of Finksburg, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Stella Maris Nursing Home. Born January 26, 1933 in Laurel, Maryland, she was the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Beall Jones. She was married for 59 years to Karl Yount, Jr. who passed away in 2011. Together they entered the Brethren Volunteer Service for 2 ½ years, volunteered for 18 years at SERRV in New Windsor, 10 years at meals on Wheels, and began the soup kitchen (Loaves and Fishes) at the Westminster Church of the Brethren. Elizabeth was an accomplished pianist and she also enjoyed traveling and gardening. Surviving are her 3 children, Mark Yount, Stephanie Koons, Rachel Andrews, and their families. She donated her body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, c/o the Westminster Church of the Brethren, 1 Park Place, Westminster, Maryland 21157. Checks can be written to the Westminster Church of the Brethren and please write "Yount memorial gift for L&F" on the memo line.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved