|
|
Ella Lorraine Burns, 100, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Westminster Health Care Center. Born January 23, 1920 in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Gladys Grill. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Thomas Burns, Jr. Ella was a clerk with the Anne Arundel County Health Department for several years. She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed volunteering for the YMCA and helping out other residents at Westminster Health Care. Surviving are daughter, Lorrye Della and husband Darrold Phillips of Hampstead; son, Carl T. Burns, III and wife Tina of Graysonville; sister, Lunona Lind and husband Donald; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Sherrye J. Miller; brother, Franklin Grill; and by a great-grandson. A Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7231 Ritchie Hwy., Glen Burnie, MD with Rev. Darrold Phillips officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 11, 2020