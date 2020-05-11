Ella Mae Boone (nee Ritchie), age 90, of Woodbine, MD, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Westminster Health Care Center in Westminster, MD. She was born February 6, 1930 in Ellicott City, MD, the daughter of the late Andrew Ritchie and the late Ella May Ritchie (nee Harding). She was the wife of the late Clyde Leroy Boone; her husband of 69 years. (Married July 8, 1948). She worked in Naval Ordnance Laboratory, White Oak, MD., Southern States Corp. in Woodbine and Mt. Airy and at Westminster Union Bank in Winfield and Woodbine. She was a member of Mt. Olive U.M. Church in Mt. Airy, MD. Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law James Leroy and Wanda of Berkeley Springs, W.V., Donald Michael and partner Colleen Markiewicz of Bedford, PA., Danny and Deborah of Mt. Airy, MD., Patrick Brian and Gail of Winfield, MD and daughter and son in law Late Virginia Lee (Micky) and the late Larry Cullison; She was predeceased in death by brothers Thomas Ritchie and William Ritchie and sister Virginia Brothers. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Amy, Kimberly, Melissa, Jonathan, Camilla, Billy, Danny, Christine, Brian, and Amy Lee, numerous great grandchildren. Private Viewing Private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with LIVE-STREAMING at 2:00 PM at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA. Private Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gamber, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive UM Church 2927 Gillis Falls Rd. Mt. Airy, MD 21771 Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA.



