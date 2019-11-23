Ella "Penny" Troxel Billingslea, age 90, formerly of Washington, D.C., died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Lorien Assisted Living in Mt. Airy, Maryland. Born on November 26, 1928, at her home in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Robert K., Sr. and Marianna Albaugh Billingslea. She attended Bard-Avon Secretarial School in Baltimore and moved to Washington, D.C., in 1951. She worked on Capitol Hill for many years as a receptionist for Senator Frank Lausche of Ohio. From 1969 – 1986, she worked for the U.S. Information Agency until she retired with 33 years of government service. While working for U.S.I.A., she applied to the Foreign Service and served in Czechoslovakia and South Vietnam. She loved to travel and continued to enjoy many trips during her retirement. She was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church in Westminster. She was predeceased by her brothers Robert K. Billingslea, Jr. and wife Helen, George Billingslea, Howell Billingslea and wife Marguerita, and Richard Billingslea, a nephew's wife Beverly Billingslea, and a nephew Kent Billingslea. She will be lovingly missed by her remaining nieces and nephews and their spouses: Robert Billingslea of Reisterstown; Michael Billingslea and Jackie Johnson of New Market; Kathie and Bruce Smith of Ellicott City; Jeffrey Billingslea of Nottingham; Jeanne Billingslea of Abingdon; Nan Billingslea and Randy Sonderman of Baltimore; Amy Billingslea of Baltimore; Gail and Harry Young of Baltimore, Marianna Billingslea of Timonium; and Bick Billingslea of Baltimore, along with many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Private interment will be in Westminster Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 23, 2019