Ellen M. Evans passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 66 in her home and surrounded by her family. Born in New York City and raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey, she and her husband Bill moved in 1985 to Boca Raton, Florida. Ellen was an avid horticulturist specializing in growing orchids and she owned and operated a mobile orchid care service called Orchids in Paradise. In 2005 they moved to Sykesville, Maryland where she worked as an Administrative Specialist at the Springfield Hospital Center and later as a Medical Office Manager at a local physician's office. Ellen's husband of 45 years, William G. Evans passed away in June 2019. Ellen is survived by her sister Diane M. Scura, husband William: brothers Bill Trancucci, his wife Grace; Thomas Trancucci and his wife Linda. Bill and Ellen were not blessed with children of their own but their nieces and nephews: Vincent, Theresa, Edward, Kathryn, Michael, Angela, Natalie, Anthony, Danny and Joseph will always be the love of their lives. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at Saint Anthony's Church 276 Diamond Bridge Rd., Hawthorne, NJ 07506. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah Contributions In Ellen's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Parish, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 10, 2019