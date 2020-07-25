1/
Ellen Irene Earhart
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Irene Earhart, 78, of Westminster, MD, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Brinton Woods Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sykesville. Born February 11, 1942 in Owings Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late Henry Robert and Mary Elizabeth (Yox) Earhart. Ellen worked as an over the road tractor trailer driver and assembly line worker with Black and Decker. She enjoyed crafts, ceramics, and loved animals of all kinds. Surviving are her sister, Leona May Hymiller of Westminster; niece, Terri A. Kruse and husband Dave of Finksburg; nephew, Albert John Hymiller of Owings Mills; great-niece, Sarah Elizabeth Kruse; great-nephew, Matthew Kruse. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster with the Rev. Martha W. Clementson officiating. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved