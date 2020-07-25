Ellen Irene Earhart, 78, of Westminster, MD, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Brinton Woods Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sykesville. Born February 11, 1942 in Owings Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late Henry Robert and Mary Elizabeth (Yox) Earhart. Ellen worked as an over the road tractor trailer driver and assembly line worker with Black and Decker. She enjoyed crafts, ceramics, and loved animals of all kinds. Surviving are her sister, Leona May Hymiller of Westminster; niece, Terri A. Kruse and husband Dave of Finksburg; nephew, Albert John Hymiller of Owings Mills; great-niece, Sarah Elizabeth Kruse; great-nephew, Matthew Kruse. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster with the Rev. Martha W. Clementson officiating. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.



