Ellen B. MacKenna, 82, of Westminster, died on October 3, 2019, at her home. Born on March 30, 1937 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Emmanuel Bennett and Catherine Hasenei Bennett. She is survived by her loving husband Raymond Stanley MacKenna, and daughter Debra MacKenna of Middletown. She loved decorating her house, keeping her yard in an orderly manner, wearing nice clothes, and she also loved nature and animals. Private services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 6, 2019