It is with great sadness that the family of Ellen Marie Powers, announce her passing. Ellen, 80, of Glyndon, MD, died Tuesday, June 19, 2019 at Discovery Commons in Wildwood, MD. She was born April 15, 1939 and grew up in Hampstead, Maryland. She was the daughter of Joseph Earl and Ruthanna Lurae (Lang) Holbrook and the beloved wife of Joseph B. (Joe) Powers Jr., who preceeded her in death. Ellen and Joe raised 8 children together during their 50-year marriage. Surviving are Kimberly Powers (Long Beach, CA), Pamela and husband Skip Brookbank (Mechanicsville, MD), Jeffery and wife Anne Stiff (Hampstead, MD), David Stiff (Oak Ridge, NJ), Daniel and wife Bonnie Powers (Moncks Corner, SC), Mark Powers (Westminster, MD), Joseph and wife Susan Powers III (Severna Park, MD), and Sherry and husband Steve Bovey (Sykesville, MD). She was grandmother to Breanna (Stiff) Fleegle, Brandon Stiff, Brent, Mikey, and Jenna Powers, Emily Powers, Brooke Powers, and Ellie, Clara, Sam and Zoe Brookbank. She and Joe also had 8 great-grandchildren. She is survived by brother Joseph Earl Holbrook, Jr and wife Joanne of Genesee, PA and her life-long best friend of more than 60 years, Shirley Stull, of Westminster, MD. Ellen lived 50 years in a beautiful historic home in Glyndon and enjoyed walking in the neighborhood, tending to her flower gardens, growing gigantic azaleas, and feeding birds, hummingbirds, squirrels, deer and the occasional stray cat. An avid lover of antiques and collectibles, she loved going to flea markets and visiting yard sales on the weekends. She was a loving grandmother and these past few years, at the end of life, she took great delight in anything to be found in the color purple and caring for all her dogs and granddogs. Ellens' life will be celebrated during visitation at the Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD, on Sunday June 23, 2019 between 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral mass will be Monday June 24, 2019 at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sacred Heart Ln., Glyndon, MD 21136,. The burial will follow at Poplar Grove Cemetery, Cockeysville, MD. Those who desire are asked to make a memorial donation in memory of Ellen to the Greater Maryland Chapter online at https://www.alz.org/maryland/donate or 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 and/or Hospice of St. Mary's online at https://www.hospiceofstmarys.org/ways-to-give/or Hospice of St. Mary's P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Published in Carroll County Times on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary