Service Information

Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster , MD 21157
(410)-848-7575

Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village
300 St. Luke Circle
Westminster , MD

Memorial service
2:00 PM
Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village
300 St. Luke Circle
Westminster , MD

Obituary

Ellen Ethel Terry, 95, of Carroll Lutheran Village, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born March 16, 1924 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Emma (Schwender) Harthausen and John D. Harthausen. She was the wife of the late William R. "Bob" Terry. Before retiring Ellen worked as a long-term substitute teacher and enjoyed extensive volunteer work. She was trained and served in the Stephen Ministries. Ellen has been a resident at Carroll Lutheran Village since 1981, where she continued her passion for volunteering. Ellen served on numerous committees, was active with the Village Singers, and instrumental in developing the Resident Assistance Fund. Ellen and her late husband Bob enjoyed square dancing, ballroom dancing, camping clubs, and traveling. She is a member of Grace Lutheran Church and former member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Arbutus. Ellen is survived by sons David R. and wife Kathleen of Millington, MD; Michael C. "Mick" and partner Tina Eing of California; daughter Nancy E. Oliver and husband Douglas of Lynchburg, VA; grandchildren, Sean Terry and wife Marilyn, Kate Terry and wife Becky Goff, Jordan Terry and partner Stephanie, Frank Florence and wife Jeanne, Brandy Kuczinski, Jayden Oliver and great-grandchildren Tiegan Goff and Clara Terry. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Riley. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 to 2 P.M. at Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Memorial Services will begin at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund at 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD. 21158. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

