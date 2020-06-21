Ellouise Houser Barnes, 95, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Brinton Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sykesville. Born April 4, 1925 in South Milford, IN, she was the cherished daughter of the late Lewis Monroe and Mary Louise Cummins Houser. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth K. Barnes, Jr. Ellouise was a registered nurse for over 44 years working at various locations. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Westminster. Ellouise enjoyed reading and most of all, spending time with her family and being the caregiver of her son, Bruce, while she was still able to do so. Surviving Ellouise are children Janice Foti and her husband Barry, and Bruce Barnes, all of Floyd, VA; and brother Lewis Houser, Jr., of Dawson, GA. Private services and interment will be held for the family at Lorraine Park Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.