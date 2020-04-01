|
|
Elma R. Fromm, 77 of Sykesville passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Brinton Woods Nursing Home in Sykesville, MD. She was born on June 26, 1942, in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late James Fromm and the late Laura Fromm (nee Hurtt). Elma was a Physical Education teacher in Baltimore County at Woodlawn & Hereford High School. She enjoyed playing different sports like volleyball, softball and field hockey. She enjoyed music especially John Denver and she enjoyed her dog Jessie. She is survived by her brothers Allen & wife Linda and Jim & wife Ginger. Also, her dear friends Arlene & Philip Geppi, her goddaughter Amy Geppi Rubinstein and nieces Bethany & Tori & nephew Ryan and her friend Sharon Bristol who she taught with for 25 years. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 1850 York Road Suite D Timonium, MD 21093 Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 1, 2020