Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise (Klug) Herrick. View Sign Service Information Grisell Funeral Home & Crematory 751 3Rd St New Martinsville , WV 26155 (304)-455-1800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Grisell Funeral Home & Crematory 751 3Rd St New Martinsville , WV 26155 View Map Rosary 7:45 PM Grisell Funeral Home & Crematory 751 3Rd St New Martinsville , WV 26155 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church St. Joseph Settlement Proctor , WV View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church St. Joseph Settlement Proctor , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eloise Herrick of New Martinsville, WV, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1915, the fifth of eight children of Edward and Josephine (Scheiblehood) Klug of the St. Joseph community in Marshall County, West Virginia. Eloise was the bedrock of a large extended family and a faithful and active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Martinsville. Her ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world was a marvel: in 1944, she found herself a single parent with four children when her husband was deployed to the WWII front in France. In preparation for his departure, she got a driver's license and learned to drive a Model T Ford. For more than two years, she endured the uncertainty of scant information and out-of-sequence communications beginning when her husband boarded the Queen Mary heading to Europe, through his time in a British hospital recovering from shrapnel wounds, followed by his return to duty in France, and finally, his discharge at the end of the war in December of 1945. Following the war, she carried on through the building of a business, an emergency evacuation of their flooded home along the Ohio River, and the addition of six more children to the family. Somehow, through those years she managed to read the classics to her children, to practice spelling words and pre-test drills - all the while folding laundry, mending clothes, managing family finances and creating piles of needlework and hand-stitched quilts. She continued her art of quilt-making well into her 99th year, leaving a legacy of love in the form of a special quilt for each significant milestone in the lives of her family. In addition to her gifts of quilts and crocheted coverlets and baby blankets, she never missed sending a greeting card with a monetary gift to each one of her extended family for every special occasion - Christmas, Easter, births and birthdays, baptisms, confirmation, graduations, marriage and anniversaries. Over the years, she volunteered many hours in service to the Altar Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Eloise remained alert and a vessel of family lore and genealogy, as well as a master domino player who played her last game at 11 pm the night before her death. Eloise was pre-deceased in 2000 by her husband of 63 years, George Edwin (Ed) Herrick, and one son, Gerald Patrick (Pat) Herrick in 2007 and all of her seven siblings. She is survived by nine of her ten children and all ten of their spouses: Edwin & Clara Lou (Moore) Herrick, of New Martinsville; James & Mary (Knox) Herrick of Moundsville; Margaret & Michael Roberts of Morgantown; Lois (Jennings) Herrick, widow of Pat, of New Martinsville; Stephen & Sandy (Stang) Herrick of Granite Bay, CA; Connie & Ed Gole of Ocean View, DE; Rose & Dr. Craig Bridgeman of Boone, NC; Dr. Nicholas & Rebecca (Teeter) Herrick of Westminster, MD; Tony & Robin (Litman) Herrick of Southport, NC; Daniel Herrick of Rabin Gap, GA; and Mindy (Coffield) Herrick of Woodstock, GA. In addition, she is survived by 30 grandchildren, 33 Great-grandchildren and 3 Great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her very dear friends and helpers, Martha Neff and Sharon Ensinger. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 17th from 6 - 8 pm at Grisell Funeral Home, 751 Third Street, New Martinsville with Rosary Devotions recited at 7:45pm. Visitation from 10 am until celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Wednesday, September 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in St. Joseph Settlement, Proctor, WV. Burial will follow in her ancestral church cemetery at St. Joseph. The celebrant will be family friend, Fr. Leon Alexander. Honorariums may be directed to either St. Joseph or St. Vincent de Paul Church, 21 Rosary Road, New Martinsville, WV 26155, or to The Coletta A. Klug Nursing Scholarship Fund, checks payable to SMMCF, St. Mary's Medical Center Foundation, 2900 First Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

Eloise Herrick of New Martinsville, WV, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1915, the fifth of eight children of Edward and Josephine (Scheiblehood) Klug of the St. Joseph community in Marshall County, West Virginia. Eloise was the bedrock of a large extended family and a faithful and active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Martinsville. Her ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world was a marvel: in 1944, she found herself a single parent with four children when her husband was deployed to the WWII front in France. In preparation for his departure, she got a driver's license and learned to drive a Model T Ford. For more than two years, she endured the uncertainty of scant information and out-of-sequence communications beginning when her husband boarded the Queen Mary heading to Europe, through his time in a British hospital recovering from shrapnel wounds, followed by his return to duty in France, and finally, his discharge at the end of the war in December of 1945. Following the war, she carried on through the building of a business, an emergency evacuation of their flooded home along the Ohio River, and the addition of six more children to the family. Somehow, through those years she managed to read the classics to her children, to practice spelling words and pre-test drills - all the while folding laundry, mending clothes, managing family finances and creating piles of needlework and hand-stitched quilts. She continued her art of quilt-making well into her 99th year, leaving a legacy of love in the form of a special quilt for each significant milestone in the lives of her family. In addition to her gifts of quilts and crocheted coverlets and baby blankets, she never missed sending a greeting card with a monetary gift to each one of her extended family for every special occasion - Christmas, Easter, births and birthdays, baptisms, confirmation, graduations, marriage and anniversaries. Over the years, she volunteered many hours in service to the Altar Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Eloise remained alert and a vessel of family lore and genealogy, as well as a master domino player who played her last game at 11 pm the night before her death. Eloise was pre-deceased in 2000 by her husband of 63 years, George Edwin (Ed) Herrick, and one son, Gerald Patrick (Pat) Herrick in 2007 and all of her seven siblings. She is survived by nine of her ten children and all ten of their spouses: Edwin & Clara Lou (Moore) Herrick, of New Martinsville; James & Mary (Knox) Herrick of Moundsville; Margaret & Michael Roberts of Morgantown; Lois (Jennings) Herrick, widow of Pat, of New Martinsville; Stephen & Sandy (Stang) Herrick of Granite Bay, CA; Connie & Ed Gole of Ocean View, DE; Rose & Dr. Craig Bridgeman of Boone, NC; Dr. Nicholas & Rebecca (Teeter) Herrick of Westminster, MD; Tony & Robin (Litman) Herrick of Southport, NC; Daniel Herrick of Rabin Gap, GA; and Mindy (Coffield) Herrick of Woodstock, GA. In addition, she is survived by 30 grandchildren, 33 Great-grandchildren and 3 Great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her very dear friends and helpers, Martha Neff and Sharon Ensinger. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 17th from 6 - 8 pm at Grisell Funeral Home, 751 Third Street, New Martinsville with Rosary Devotions recited at 7:45pm. Visitation from 10 am until celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Wednesday, September 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in St. Joseph Settlement, Proctor, WV. Burial will follow in her ancestral church cemetery at St. Joseph. The celebrant will be family friend, Fr. Leon Alexander. Honorariums may be directed to either St. Joseph or St. Vincent de Paul Church, 21 Rosary Road, New Martinsville, WV 26155, or to The Coletta A. Klug Nursing Scholarship Fund, checks payable to SMMCF, St. Mary's Medical Center Foundation, 2900 First Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close