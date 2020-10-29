1/1
Eloise Jane McQuay
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise Jane McQuay, age 97, of Westminster, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born February 5, 1923 in Poplar Springs, she was the daughter of the late Gary and Addie (Watkins) Stull. Eloise was a long time member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo and other games at Timber Ridge Senior housing. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her survivors include daughters, Terri Davis of Randallstown and Kelly McQuay of Baltimore; siblings, Meriam Shipley of Hampstead, Mary Haines of Westminster and Lois Ford of Westminster; brother-in-law, George Long; sisters-in-law, Marian Stull, Shirley Stull and JoAnn Stull; grandchildren, Susan Pollock, Gail Shingler, Bruce Pickett, Bridget Pickett and Kevin Pickett; 13 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son and daughters, Sterling E. McQuay, Jr., Jane McQuay and Jean Warnick; brothers, Gary, Charles, Stanley, and George Stull; and sister, Dorothy Long. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:30 to 1:30pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a service will follow at 1:30pm. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. Wearing masks, social distancing, and a 75% capacity will be required at the funeral home. Those desiring may send donations to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Haight Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Service
01:30 PM
Haight Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haight Funeral Home
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved