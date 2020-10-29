Eloise Jane McQuay, age 97, of Westminster, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born February 5, 1923 in Poplar Springs, she was the daughter of the late Gary and Addie (Watkins) Stull. Eloise was a long time member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo and other games at Timber Ridge Senior housing. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her survivors include daughters, Terri Davis of Randallstown and Kelly McQuay of Baltimore; siblings, Meriam Shipley of Hampstead, Mary Haines of Westminster and Lois Ford of Westminster; brother-in-law, George Long; sisters-in-law, Marian Stull, Shirley Stull and JoAnn Stull; grandchildren, Susan Pollock, Gail Shingler, Bruce Pickett, Bridget Pickett and Kevin Pickett; 13 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son and daughters, Sterling E. McQuay, Jr., Jane McQuay and Jean Warnick; brothers, Gary, Charles, Stanley, and George Stull; and sister, Dorothy Long. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:30 to 1:30pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a service will follow at 1:30pm. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. Wearing masks, social distancing, and a 75% capacity will be required at the funeral home. Those desiring may send donations to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



