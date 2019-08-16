Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Ecker. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie Virginia Ecker, 90, also known to many as "Mom Ecker" or "Gram", formerly of Lineboro, MD, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the home of her daughter Barbara and her husband Jake Pate in Springfield, WV. She was born April 27, 1929 in Owings Mills, MD, and was the daughter of the late John Adam Diehl and Melva (Harris) Stitley. She was the wife of the late John Phillip Ecker. Surviving are sons, John C. Ecker of Glen Rock, PA, Thomas E. Ecker of Glen Rock, PA, Robert A. Ecker of Melrose, MD, Michael D. Calp of, Springfield, WV, Edward L. Calp and Kenneth R. Calp of Lineboro, MD; daughters, Shirley A. Botkin of Brandon, MS, Peggy L. Sensabaugh of Hanover, PA, Barbara J. Pate of Springfield, WV, Mary E. Thomas of Bunnell, FL and Brenda Sue Brothers of New Windsor, MD. She also raised as her own, Aubrey M. James and Richard L. Diehl. She was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Elsie was predeceased by a son, William L. Ecker; a daughter, Linda M. Shower; sisters, Betty Gardner, Rose Turnbaugh, Mabel Beall and Edith "Tiny" McKinley; and brothers, Joseph, John and Charles Diehl. Funeral services will be held on Sunday August 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Andy Vineberg will officiate. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. Memorial contributions may be sent to a trust fund for the care of Michael Calp, to be established at a future date. Please check the funeral home website for updates.

