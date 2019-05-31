Elsie "Jane" Kortum, 93, of Manchester, MD passed away on May 29, 2019. Born July 12, 1925 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Elsie (Wolfinger) Ridenour.Jane was an avid Orioles Fan. She enjoyed music, going to the mountains, bright vibrant colors, and loved to sing. She adored her family and doted on her grand & great-grandchildren. Her family remembers her as being a kind and gentle person. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Jane is survived by her two daughters: Christine Sorrells and husband Tim of Manchester, MD, Debra Eberle and husband Chris of Glen Arm, MD; son, Richard Kortum and wife Theresa of Edinburg, VA; grandchilren, Jessie, Emily, Sarah, Daniel and Nathan and great grandchildren, Shay, Sadie and Lily. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 9:00 am - 11:00 am followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00 am at the Eline Funeral Home - 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD with Pastor David Shank officiating. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery.Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2019