Elsie Henrietta Housman Wilson Smith, 99 ½ years old of Reisterstown, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Elsie was born on October 10, 1920 in Baltimore, Maryland to Henry H. Housman, Jr. and Elsie C. Brach Housman. She was married to the late Charles Kelley Wilson and the late John Upshur Smith, Jr. Mrs. Smith resided in Reisterstown most of her life, but was living at Carroll Lutheran Village since March 2007. She graduated from Girls Vocational School with a degree in cosmetology and was a cosmetologist, mother and homemaker all of her life. She is survived by children, Shirley Patterson, Susan Stierhoff, Charles A. Wilson and a sister Mitzi Coffin, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 step children, 2 step grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren and 1 step great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husbands and parents, Elsie was predeceased by her daughter, Elsie Patricia Blauvelt and brother, Henry H. Housman, III Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens and will be private. Contributions may be sent to Carroll Lutheran Village, Attention: Philanthropy Dept. 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. For more information, go to www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 27, 2020