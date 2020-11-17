Elvia M. Hare Utz, born December 5, 1927, in Millers, MD. She was the youngest daughter of the late William and Anna M. Cramer Hare. She passed November 15, 2020 at SpiriTrust Utz Terrace, Hanover, PA. She was the wife of the late R. Elwood Utz, they were married 69 years. Elvia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Elvia worked on the family farm where she raised her children. Later in life, she and her husband traveled the United States, Europe, Egypt, and the Holy Lands. She was an avid gardener, of both vegetables and flowers. She could snap off a plant leaf and have it rooted and growing in no time. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elvia also loved to listen to Alan Jackson and eat butterscotch candy. Elvia loved to crochet and embroider in her spare time. She also loved to research her family genealogy and was a historian, for the Cramer-Runk reunion. Surviving her are children: R. Dennis Utz and wife Debbie, Barbara Trump and husband Dennis, William R. Utz and wife Lisa, and Steven Utz and wife Sherri, all of Lineboro, MD, grandchildren: Shawn Utz, Michael Utz, Chris Utz, Cindy Thompson, Kristine Utz, Billie Hare, Bobbie Utz, and Kevin Utz, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings: Dr. William Hare and Betty Wright. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, and at LAZARUS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 5101 S Church St, Lineboro, MD 21102, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:30-11am. Funeral service to follow at 11am with Pastor Rodney Gross officiating. Interment will take place in Lineboro Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elvia's name may be made to Lineboro Cemetery Inc. C/O Robert Folk, 3936 Tracey Mill Road, Manchester, MD 21102. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com