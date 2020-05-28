Elwood Ray Stambaugh, 87, of Westminster, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born December 27, 1932 in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, he was the son of the late Elmer Benedict Stambaugh and Viola K. Fry Stambaugh. Before retiring he was the owner of Stambaugh's Son's & Daughter's Painting, he worked at Black & Decker and was a farmer. He enjoyed having yard sales, he loved country music, decorating for Christmas and eating different foods that people made for him. He is survived by daughters Sandra Miller and husband Gary, Debra Stambaugh and husband Jorge Perez and sons Randy Stambaugh and wife Amy and Kermie Stambaugh and fiancée Laura Knots; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; ex-wife Shirley Cullison. He was predeceased by his son Elwood "Ray" Stambaugh, Jr., brothers Elmer Kenneth, Jr., Donald Joe, John and Richard Stambaugh and sisters Virginia Goetz, Carolyn Woods and Nancy Stair. The family would like to thank the staff at Carroll Lutheran Village for their dedication to their work and patients. They consider them part of their family and are so proud of the staff that were a part of their father's care team at the end of his life and are extremely grateful for their compassion and kindness. A big Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Lutheran Village – Resident Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158 or clvillage.org/donation-form.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 28, 2020.