Emilie Middleton Durham, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Hampstead, MD surrounded by family on May 12, 2020. Emilie was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Samuel Atherton Middleton and Catherine Redwood Middleton. She attended Gunston School in Centreville, MD and graduated from Agnes Irwin School in Philadelphia, PA in 1943. She attended Goucher College and Johns Hopkins University before beginning her career in childhood education. Emilie began her teaching career at Grace and St. Peters Preschool in Baltimore. She then taught at St. Marks Preschool in Hampstead before beginning a tenure of over thirty years of teaching second and third graders at St. Paul's School in Brooklandville, MD. After retiring from St. Paul's, Emilie helped start St. George's Preschool in Manchester, MD where she also taught for many years. Emilie met her husband, Norman William Dunham, at Camp Gunston in Centreville. They were married for 65 years. Emilie was an accomplished equestrienne and helped run Lone Horse Farm in Hampstead training show and pleasure horses with her daughter and son. Her love of animals included horses, dogs, and many cats. Emilie was a founding member of Prettyboy Hunt Club and St. George's Chapel in Manchester. She was a volunteer for NESAP, Meals on Wheels, Carroll County Therapeutic Riding, Carroll County Historical Society, The Retreat at Beckleysville, and many committees at St. George's Church. Preceding her in death was her husband, Norman William Durham (2014). She is survived by her sister, Carter Middleton Sollers Bond, son, Norman C. Durham (Deydalia M. Mora), and daughter, Eleanor D. Waickwicz (John), two granddaughters, Michelle Durham, Emilie (Brian) Waickwicz Slager; two grandsons, Robert (Melissa) Durham, John (Kim) Waickwicz III; three great-grandsons, Jacob Durham, Felix Durham, Grant Durham; great-granddaughter, Kylie Waickwicz. Memorial services will take place in the future at St. George's Church in Manchester, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. George's Church – Hampstead, MD The Retreat at Beckleysville, Inc – Hampstead, MD



