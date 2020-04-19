Emma Shirley Dillow, 99, of Westminster and formerly of Ellicott City, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home at Carroll Lutheran Village. Ms. Dillow was born on June 23, 1920 and was the daughter of the late Royal and Agnes M. Ritter (nee Hennelly). She was the beloved wife of the late John Charles Dillow, Sr. Ms. Dillow was a bookkeeper for 50+ years, until her retirement at age 82. She enjoyed her family and church activities, especially serving as a Stephen's Minister and as an officer of the Friendship Club. Surviving her are cherished daughters and a son-in-law, Norman and Edith A. Hoffheiser, of Ellicott City, and Roberta E. "Bobbie" Dillow of Westminster. She also leaves 4 beloved grandchildren, 14 beloved great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son John Charles Dillow, Jr.; and siblings Alverta Clatchey, Margaret Altro, Harvey Ritter, John Ritter, Wilbur Ritter, and Robert Ritter. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Lakeview Memorial Park. A Celebration of Ms. Dillow's Life will be held near her 100th birthday on June 20, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village Krug Chapel at 11 am, with the family receiving friends one hour before the start of services. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Care Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster MD 21157 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Arrangements by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 19, 2020