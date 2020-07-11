1/1
Emma "Connie" Vincent
1925 - 2020
Emma "Connie" Sermons Vincent, 94, of Fairhaven Sykesville, MD, passed Thursday, July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rollo E. Vincent. Mrs. Vincent was born December 21, 1925 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late William and Emma (Hartmeyer) Sermons. She was a homemaker an active church volunteer and an expert seamstress. She was a member of both Mt. Airy and Temple Baptist Churches. She taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for over 50 years. She served on the Board of The Baptist Home of Maryland. Devoted mother of Cynthia and husband Donald Harper of Littlestown, PA, and Rev. Keith Vincent of New Market, MD. Loving grandmother of Rachel and husband David Pirrung and John Mark Harper. Also survived by great-grandson Eli Pirrung. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 10AM to 11 AM when funeral services will take place at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 1402 North Main St. Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Interment will be private at Lorraine Park Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE OBSERVED AT VIEWING AND FUNERAL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Skycroft Conference Center, 9621 Frostown Rd. Middletown, MD 21769. Online condolences at www.burier-queen.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Airy Baptist Church
JUL
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Airy Baptist Church
