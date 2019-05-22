Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Virginia Markle. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Emma Virginia Markle, 84, of Hampstead, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born February 16, 1935 in Texas, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lionel and Susie (Chappell) Stickles. She was married for 45 years to the late Frederick Nevin Markle, Sr. who passed away in 2000. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. Surviving are daughters, Linda S. Raver and husband Herb of Hampstead and Sherri Shaffer Snyder and husband Darrell of Manchester; sons, Frederick Nevin Markle, Jr. and wife Cathy of Manchester, Edward M. Markle of Hampstead, Jody P. Markle and wife Lisa of Columbia, TN and daughter-in-law Treasa M. Markle of Hampstead. Also survived by grandchildren, Herbert (Bert), Jaclyn, Adam, Dana; Katie, Chris, Sarah, Jonathan, Nathan, Tabitha, Fred, Justin, Jennifer, Melissa, Rebecca and Jessica, 1 step grandchild, Blake and 23 great grandchildren. Also survived by siblings M. Elaine Leese, Robert H. Stickles, Sr., Anna May Schaffer, Cecil (Pat) Stickles and John C. Stickles, Sr. She was predeceased by a son, Steven R. Markle, who passed away in 2011, and brothers Lionel E. Stickles, Jr. and Dean C. Stickles, Sr. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead from 3 - 5 pm & 7 - 9 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 185, Hampstead, MD 21074; or Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, P.O. Box 508, Hampstead, MD 21074.

Emma Virginia Markle, 84, of Hampstead, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born February 16, 1935 in Texas, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lionel and Susie (Chappell) Stickles. She was married for 45 years to the late Frederick Nevin Markle, Sr. who passed away in 2000. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. Surviving are daughters, Linda S. Raver and husband Herb of Hampstead and Sherri Shaffer Snyder and husband Darrell of Manchester; sons, Frederick Nevin Markle, Jr. and wife Cathy of Manchester, Edward M. Markle of Hampstead, Jody P. Markle and wife Lisa of Columbia, TN and daughter-in-law Treasa M. Markle of Hampstead. Also survived by grandchildren, Herbert (Bert), Jaclyn, Adam, Dana; Katie, Chris, Sarah, Jonathan, Nathan, Tabitha, Fred, Justin, Jennifer, Melissa, Rebecca and Jessica, 1 step grandchild, Blake and 23 great grandchildren. Also survived by siblings M. Elaine Leese, Robert H. Stickles, Sr., Anna May Schaffer, Cecil (Pat) Stickles and John C. Stickles, Sr. She was predeceased by a son, Steven R. Markle, who passed away in 2011, and brothers Lionel E. Stickles, Jr. and Dean C. Stickles, Sr. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead from 3 - 5 pm & 7 - 9 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 185, Hampstead, MD 21074; or Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, P.O. Box 508, Hampstead, MD 21074. Published in Carroll County Times on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close