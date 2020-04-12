Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Enid Irene Morome (nee Sale), daughter of Edward Jennings and Mary Katherine Morgan Sale, was born October 17, 1938 in Baltimore, MD and died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home in Westminster, MD. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law K. Diné and Donald Mongold, granddaughter Taylor Jennings Dudley and her husband Justin, grandson Patrick Hunter Mongold, nieces Sheila Savannah (Tom) and Sandra Donohoe (Mark), nephew John Westcott (Diana), cousins, friends, and devoted partner Ray Wyngard. An educator and a writer, she had been educated in all parochial schools: St. Bernadine's, Seton High School, Mt. St. Agnes College, and received her Master's in Education from Loyola College. She taught at Southern High School (1960-1970), Pikesville High School (1970-1992), Villa Julie College, now Stevenson University, (1996-1998), and Carroll Community College (1991-1998). Enid was an active member of the community, having been one of the founders of the Reisterstown Community Theater, a member of the Board of the Academy Heights Community Association, President of the PTA at Pikesville High School, and a liturgist at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church. After retirement, Enid was a freelance writer and public speaker, publishing several volumes of poetry and family histories. She was a lay speaker at Glyndon United Methodist Church and facilitated the Women's Bible Study group there for twelve years. Her travels extended to Europe, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. She had often said, "I got to do it all plus I had great loves in my life: my family, my career, and Ray. I have been very lucky." A graveside service and internment will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge. A celebration of Enid's life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157.

