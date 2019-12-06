Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Eric Louis Stromberg


1954 - 2019
Eric Louis Stromberg, age 65 of Eldersburg, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born January 30, 1954 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William Henry and Kathryn Cecilia Wimpling Stromberg. He was the husband of Judith Grace Stromberg of Eldersburg. He had been a package sorter with UPS for many years and later worked for Home Depot. He enjoyed fishing and always said "I always wanted the family life my parents had." Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Shannon Gallagher and her husband Mark Conley of Eldersburg, Matthew O'Connell and his wife Rebecca of Arbutus, Keith Stromberg and his partner Heather Jourdain, and Mary Kate Scheminant and her husband Kevin, grandchildren Katherine Gallagher, Bailey Noyes, Ryan O'Connell, and Raiden L. Stromberg, brothers Mark Stromberg and his wife Carol of Ellicott City, and Kevin Strombergt of Tampa, FL, sisters Susan McGuire and her husband Martin of Catonsville, and Janice Thornton and her husband David of Elkridge, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1 pm until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 30 W Gude Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 6, 2019
