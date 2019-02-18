Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric M. Hendler. View Sign

Eric Myles Hendler, 31, of Hampstead, died Friday February 15, 2019 due to injuries received in a pedestrian accident. Born August 16, 1987 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Allan and Rochelle "Shelly" (Asher) Hendler. He was a graduate of North Carroll and worked at Weis in Greenmount and Blue Point Crab House in Westminster. He enjoyed walking, joking around, helping people, loved sushi, seaweed, and other good food. He was an avid fan of Japanese anime books and cartoons. He was generous beyond belief. Surviving in addition to his parents are his sister, Brittany Hendler of Owings Mills, MD; Godsister, Shana Robinson of Columbia, MD; grandmothers, Sylvia Gourley of Manchester, and Betsy Schlosburg of Owings Mills; aunts, Sharon Crowley and husband Alex of Hanover, PA, Irene Schlosburg and her son Danny of Richmond, VA, aunts Marlene Hendler of Columbia, Robin Segal of Reisterstown, Cecelia Segal and son Shawn of Reisterstown, Malka Swift and husband Avram of Isreal, Carol Antwarg and wife Pat Harris of FL, uncle Buddy Asher and wife Tina of Reisterstown; uncles, Abe Segal of Reisterstown, Simon Segal of Finksburg, Gilbert Segal of Randallstown; close friends, Chris Brooks of Manchester and Colin Wheeler of Reisterstown; unofficial uncle, John Cannon of Hampstead; aunt Ilene Watson and husband Sam of Manchester. Also survived by numerous other extended family and many friends. He was predeceased by grandfathers David Asher and Joseph Hendler and step grandfather Thomas Gourley. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to NESAP, PO Box 831, Hampstead, MD 21074. The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and prayers. Eric would want everyone to honor his life and not mourn his death.

